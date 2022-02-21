‘This Girl Is Forcing Herself On Me, Harrasing Me Sexually’

Having a girlfriend is the last thing on my mind now but there is this girl that’s forcing herself on me.

In the street this girl announced to everyone that she is my girlfriend when I have never asked her out.

If I go out and she sees me, she will hold my hands, hug me and even try to kiss me in presence of people so they will think we are dating.

What happened today made me annoyed, we had our Global prayer walk in RCCG today and when we reached out destination everyone looked for bike to go home. This girl forced herself on the bike I took and sat down in between in front of everyone. She will appear in my house without permission, wash my clothes. Call me I don’t know why.

She is fine and okay as a lady o. Infact alot of guys in the street are hailing me for having the best girl in the street but I am not just into her and any girl for now.

People of Nairaland how do I settle this matter

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...