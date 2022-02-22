This Is Why A Man Should Not Brag About Sleeping With A Woman — Actor Okon Lagos

Popular Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop also known as Okon Lagos, has shared his two cents about men who brag about ‘using’ a woman after copulation.

Actor, Okon Lagos

Taking to his Instagram page, the comic actor stated that it’s women that should have bragging rights after having sex with a man and not the other way round because they have exclusive right to choose who they want to sleep with.

According to him, men shouldn’t brag because they can only sleep with women they “can” not women they “want”.

He wrote,

As a man, don’t sleep with a woman and brag that you “used” her o. It’s a woman who should brag about using a man!

Men only sleep with a woman they can BUT women sleep with men they want.. when they want, where they want and how they want.

If u get a woman laid, be respectful. Don’t brag except u just want to fool yourself. U did nothing to her instead she did everything to u!



