‘This Is Why You Must Evaluate A Person’s Mental Health Before Dating Or Marriage’

https://www.nairaland.com/6978056/lady-murdered-boyfriend-dumped-body

The thread link above shows exactly why everyone must compel themselves to carry out some very important mental check of whom they are interested in dating or get married to.

A Mental health disorder is not outright madness… people who suffer from bad mental issues may appear like every other normal person you meet on a day to day basis, but they actually have mental health issues.

By definition mental health refers to cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being. It is all about how people think, feel, and behave. People sometimes use the term “mental health” to mean the absence of a mental disorder.

“Mental health is a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”

The most common types of mental illness are as follows:

anxiety disorders

mood disorders

schizophrenia disorders

I can categorically tell you that it is a big risk dating anyone who has got mental health disorder. They can be very dangerous. Check well before dating.

You can do further research on the subject.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...