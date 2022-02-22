This Woman Doesn’t Deserve To Be Cheated On – Man Shares How He Stopped Himself (Pix)

A man identified as Maxwell Banzi, is currently trending on Facebook after he shared how he stopped himself from cheating on his wife with an old co-worker.

According to him, the said co-worker contacted him on Facebook and revealed that she was interested in him and is willing to do anything to be in his life.

After receiving the message, Maxwell who was lying in bed beside his wife, said he thought about the lady’s proposal and concluded that his wife doesn’t deserve to be cheated on.

“As I was sleeping with my partner last night �I got a notification from fb. I stood up to check; it was a friend request from a lady. I decided to go through her profile to know who she is. Finally, I found out that it was my old time coworker.

I accepted her friend request and she sent me a massage “Hello” since I was still online. I replied “Hi, I heard you are in a serious relationship ” I responded, “Yes”. she said, “I used to have a huge crush on you and I was afraid to tell you but I’m not afraid anymore✋really love you and I’m willing to do whatever it takes just to be part of your life”.

Hmmm�I quickly closed the chat to make sure my partner was sleeping�and I just slid off the bed and sat my ass down and asked myself is this girl worth my time�.

I looked at my lovely wife , she was deeply sleeping after the busy and exhausting day she had from taking care of our son and chores. As I was still looking at her, something came into my mind. “This woman doesn’t deserve to be cheated on, look at how safe and comfortable she’s sleeping in our bed. She really trusts me so much that I can’t hurt her” I started thinking, ” she left her family, her caring mother and father, who at all times were providing almost everything she needed and her siblings who always brightened her day. But she decided to leave all that behind just to come and share her entire life with me. All these thoughts and more were driving me crazy. Then I asked myself, “how can I do this wickedness to this innocent woman?”

So I hurriedly picked up my phone and hit the “BLOCK” button.I turned to my lovely wife and I rolled over to the bed and cuddled her and she adjusted herself to accommodate me�♥️ I can’t afford to lose her trust or make her cry. Never!

I really hope my bond with my partner doesn’t break, I really love my Ayanda Chantell Mnyambo ❤️�”

