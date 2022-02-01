Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes in Ilesa which left five people feared killed.

Sources said the fight started at a construction site in Okutu Ope area, where a group of hoodlums had gone to demand for ‘settlement’ before carpenters working on the building would be allowed to continue.

The situation was said to have led to bloody clashes between rival cult groups and suspected land grabbers.

But while speaking with The PUNCH on Sunday, the spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said policemen have been deployed in the affected areas.

She said, “As of Sunday morning, we have arrested three suspects in connection with the killings in Ilesa. We are raiding already identified flash points.

“The Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, had given directives to the men deployed in the area and he has personally visited the communities and engaged the residents in order to incorporate them into strategy that will end such incident.”

Commenting on the increase robbery incidents in Ife, Opalola also said two suspects had been arrested just as she assured all concerned of a more improved security to prevent criminality in the area.

https://punchng.com/three-arrested-as-osun-vows-clampdown-on-ilesa-killers/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...