Throwback Video Of Abba Kyari Dancing In A Nightclub

A throwback video of suspended police officer, Abba Kyari chilling in a nightclub has been shared online after his indictment in a drug trafficking case, IGBERETV reports.

Kyari is accused of taking out 15kg from 25kg of cocaine which he and his team intercepted after arresting some traffickers that came into the country from Ethiopia. He is also being accused of offering to give an NDLEA officer a cut from sale of the cocaine.



