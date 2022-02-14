Throwback Video Of Tinubu Launching Rapid Response Squad In 1999

FLASHBACK: 6th July 1999, Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Formal Launching of the Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) which was created from defunct ‘Operation Sweep.
The RRS you see in Lagos waxing strong was BAT’s legacy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQz9jyOOk1M
