Thugs Vandalise Atiku’s Campaign Office In Gombe, Set PDP Secretariat On Fire

Suspected political thugs have vandalised the campaign office of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, situated near Investment Quarters, about eight kilometres away from the Gombe metropolis.

The office had it windows broken, while other items like Air Conditioners were carted away.

The thugs also burnt the Gombe State Secretariat of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the suspects stormed the party secretariat, located along Bauchi road, around 1:30am.

Eye witnesses said personnel of the Fire Service with assistance from men of the Nigerian Police Force helped extinguish the fire at the PDP Secretariat.

Addressing newsmen, PDP Chairman, General Audu Kwaskebe (Rtd), accused Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Kawu Lero, of spearheading the burning of the secretariat.

He said they had written a petition to the state police command for the appropriate action.

Meanwhile, State PRO of the APC, Mr Moses Kyari, alleged that it was PDP members that set their office on fire, “due internal crisis over control of the party structure.”

He said a structure bearing posters of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya were also touched by the vandals.

Efforts to speak to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Gombe, SP Obed Mary Malum, were not successful.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-thugs-vandalise-atikus-campaign-office-in-gombe-set-pdp-secretariat-on-fire

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...