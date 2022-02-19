Tinubu Doesn’t Play God, His Actions Are Divinely Ordained – Faleke Tells Aregbesola

James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, has accused the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola of lying against Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Faleke said contrary to Aregbesola’s claim, Tinubu has never played God to his political followers and associates.

Instead, Faleke said Tinubu is guided by God and has shown large-heartedness.

Faleke insisted that the Minister is one of those who have benefitted from Tinubu’s large-heart.

The Minister had accused the APC National Leader of playing God while addressing his supporters in Osun State.

Aregbesola made the remark while berating Tinubu for meddling in the APC internal crisis in Osun State.

Condemning such a remark, the lawmaker accused Aregbesola of allowing his present personal opinions, interests and emotions to becloud his reasoning.

In a statement he issued, Faleke said: “When many of us including and especially Hon Aregbesola and our families look back to pre-1999 and see the level we were, and how God has used this same Asiwaju’s selfless efforts, sagacity, intellect, and money to mentor and promote us, we should be eternally grateful to God instead of engaging in ego tripping!

“God will not come down physically but will use people to help us to achieve our goals and that role of destiny helper is what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been and is still playing.

“Asiwaju has never played God, rather his actions and utterances have always been divinely ordained. The man has always been guided by the spirit of God. There are so many politicians he has mentored and supported to greatness and they will forever be grateful to him.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/18/tinubu-doesnt-play-god-actions-are-divinely-ordained-faleke-accuses-aregbesola-of-lying/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1645214026

