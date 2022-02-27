Tinubu Is One Of The Owners Of Manchester United – Jibrin

2023: ‘He’s shareholder in Manchester United’ – Jibrin speaks about Tinubu’s source of wealth, real age

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, has spoken on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s source of wealth and real age.

Jibrin, who is the Director-General of Tinubu’s campaign organisation for the 2023 presidential election, said that the source of wealth of the former Lagos State Governor has been a controversy.

There have been doubts and controversies regarding Tinubu’s perceived stupendous wealth but the former lawmaker said he was himself shocked to recently discovered that the APC National Leader is a shareholder in English club, Manchester United.

Jibrin also said he finds it so embarrassing that some people are asking questions about the real age of Tinubu, reminding them that his principal is 69-70 years.

Speaking on Tinubu’s source of wealth, Jibrin, according to Guardian, said, “It has never been a source of controversy. We talk about the aids, source of wealth, Asiwaju’s spending. It has always been in the public space.

“I find it very embarrassing that we ask about his age when it is public knowledge. It is there every year, he is 69 years old and getting to 70.”

Continuing on his source of wealth, Jibrin said “For somebody who has been (head) hunted, right from his schooling days; by multi-national organisations, worked in Arthur Andersen, worked for Mobil and got into politics. This man didn’t go into politics as a poor man.

“I can assure you that no Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a poor man. He went into politics as a senator of the federal republic. It is in public glare that this man has business in his DNA, both in exporting and the rest. All the people are fully aware that he was sponsoring pro-democracy singlehandedly.

“Nobody has come out with a contrary opinion to that pro-democracy activism in the mid-nineties all through.

“So, why are they asking from where he was getting all that money? And, over the years, here is a man who has had investment all over the world, massive share (holding) in Apple.

“I was surprised lately, while watching a football match with him, to get to know that he is a shareholder in Manchester United (Football Club). So, he has been in business.

“So, you can categorise his business, working life and we can categorise his massive goodwill from well-wishers, that should not come to us as a surprise.”

