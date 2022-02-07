Tinubu: Nigerians Have Seen Ancestors Dressing As Youths Before – Adeyanju (Pics)

Activist Deji Adeyanju of the Concerned Nigerians group says Nigerians are now wiser than 2015 and won’t be deceived into voting in politicians who suddenly start dressing like youths ahead of the 2023 elections.

The activist also advised All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, to jettison his 2023 presidential bid and retire to enjoy his “bullion vans”.

Tinubu, 69, who recently declared his intention to run for President has been seen of recent clad in sneakers and pants amid controversies around his physical fitness for the much-exalted office.

But Adeyanju, in a chat with The PUNCH on Monday, said ‘ancestors’ dressing like youths was not a new strategy in the political space, adding that Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) was also packaged to win the hearts of Nigerians in 2015.

The activist said, “Nigerians have seen this strategy before, how they wore Buhari suit in 2015 so that he can win election. To date, Buhari has not worn a suit, he has gone back to what he is known for.

“Nigerians are tired of the Squid games that the politicians and the actors start acting. Very soon, they will come out and start eating corn, eating with the locals to deceive the electorate.

“Nigerians have had their fair share of deceivers seeking to rule us. The 2015 lesson is a very bitter one. Bread used to be N250 under corruption, under change, it is about N750 to N800, just a loaf of bread.

“All these packaging and razzmatazz doesn’t lead anywhere progressive for the country. Nigerians have had enough of Telemundo politicians who just want to deceive people and get access to the Villa.

“Tinubu is one of the ancestors in this country who should be in their retirement homes, enjoying their bullion vans. These old men should stop disturbing the peace of Nigerians and allow a new set of leaders to emerge.”



https://punchng.com/tinubu-nigerians-have-seen-ancestors-dressing-as-youths-before-activist/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1644252386-1

