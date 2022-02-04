Tinubu Won His 1999 Governorship Election By A Major Landslide (Throwback)

Lagos 1999 — Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the early hours of today coasted home to victory as the elected governor of Lagos State. He beat two opponents to emerge governor in a race which was hotly campaigned for but later became almost a walk over at the polls.

It was not so much a surprise that Tinubu who returned from a three and a half year exile beat his opponents, Chief Dapo Sarumi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Architect Nosirudeen Kekere-Ekun of APP. What however shocked the losing parties and even Tinubu himself was the wide margin between the winner and the losers.

In a result that was announced by Professor Jelili Omotola vice chancellor of Univesity of Lagos and returning officer for the gubernatorial poll, at about 5. 20 am this morning:

— Tinubu scored a total of 841,732 votes

— Kekere- Ekun’s 122,742

— Sarumi’s 184,900.

Tinubu won in 19 of 20 Local councils in Lagos state while Kekere – Ekun won Ibeju Lekki local government council.

Members of Tinubu’s campaign organisation who set up offices in a building at Maryland, and a suite at Mainland Hotel were jubilating this morning when the last of the results came in from Kosofe LG where Tinubu secured 70,442 votes to Sarumi’s 6,942 and Kekere-Ekun 3977.

The victory was heralded with loud shouts of joy at Tinubus house in Alausa, Ikeja a distance of 200 metres to the Governor’s office where he will preside over the affairs of volatile Lagos from May 29. Although Tinubu who hugged and backslapped supporters, friends and campaign workers this morning will not grant an interview yet, he told P.M. News that the task has just began. “There is a big job to be done in Lagos.

The campaigns and elections are just minor aspects of it. The time has now come to sit down and do serious planning”, he said in a huff. He thanked all citizens of Lagos and asked that they continue to cooperate with him in the task of making Lagos excel. By 6.00 am Sunday morning some of his friends started putting pen to paper to draft his acceptance speech which he delivered to the people of Lagos at 3.00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tinubu, an accountant attended university in Chicago, United State. He was elected a senator in 1992 but fled into exile in 1994, following the threats to his life by the Abacha junta over agitation for the validation of the election of 1993. He returned to Nigeria in September, rallying his supporters to gain a stunning victory in the primaries of the Alliance for Democracy.

Source: https://allafrica.com/stories/199901110186.html

