Tiwa Savage Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Shares Makeup Free Photo

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, on Saturday clocked a new age and several celebrities have taken to Instagram to celebrate the acclaimed ‘African Bad Girl’, Igbere TV reports.

Though Tiwa Savage did not announce her birthday on her Instagram page, the singer shared a picture of herself on Insta stories with a cake emoji.

The mother-of-one also shared birthday wishes from her fans and friends on her Instagram story.

Sharing an event e-flier on her Insta story, the Koroba crooner revealed that she was hosting a birthday bash at an undisclosed venue.

“Tonight, all the sexy ladies are outside,” she wrote on the flier.

The birthday party would include performances from disc jockeys like DJ Consequence, DJ Six7even, DJ Dotwine, DJ Phatt, and DJ Biosky with AK Smuth as the hype man.



https://instagram.com/stories/tiwasavage/2766858990210474573?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

