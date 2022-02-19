Tonto Dikeh Runs At Her Son’s School Inter House Sports, Came Second (Video)

Tonto Dikeh Runs At Her Son’s School Inter House Sports, Came Second (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm981_7f_Ws

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh participated in a running game at the inter-house sports of her son’s school, IGBERETV reports.

The mother of one who represented her son, Andre, in the game shared the video on her Instagram handle.

She contested with other mothers as she represented her son’s house. She aimed for the first position. However, she came second. She congratulated all the winners.

Sharing the video, she wrote,

“My son gonna grow up to watch all these videos and say to him, This woman knows how to love sha..

Represented my sons House and disappointingly came 2nd…

The mommy who came first e be like say she don carry me for mind before, she was a beast on that track..

.

Congratulations to all the winners

#KINGTONTO

#MAMADE’PAPA”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaKNYCmoptO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_lin

