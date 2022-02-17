Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, Olakunle Churchill, Celebrates His Son, Andre, As He Turns 6

Tonto Dikeh‘s Ex-Husband, Olakunle Churchill, Celebrates His Son, King Andre, As He Turns 6 (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his son, Andre, as he turns 6 today February 17, IGBERETV reports.

King Andre is a product of his marriage to actress Tonto Dikeh.

Churchill expressed his love for his son while showering him with prayers. He wrote;

”Happy birthday to my wonderful Son King Andre Omodayo Oladunni Churchill.

God has a perfect plan for you.

Grow in wisdom and understanding.

Daddy loves you ❤️❤️❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaE8iarMAzP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

