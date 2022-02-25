Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her Mother’s Birthday (Pictures)

Wife of former Senate President Toyin Saraki on Thursday posted a throwback photo on social media to celebrate her mum Ojuolape Ojora’s birthday, Igbere TV reports.

She described her mother, who holds the traditional title of Erelu O’odua, as her icon and inspiration.

“Happy Birthday Erelu Agba, The Erelu O’odua, my darling Mum! The hosts of God encamp around the dwellings of the just; deliverance he affords to all who on his succor trust!” Mrs Saraki wrote.

“My icon, my inspiration, amazing mum, grandma, great grandma, so blessed to have you guiding us all with loving kindness and wisdom. Every blessing, always! Amen.”

Mrs Saraki also posted photos of an indoor party held to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

The wife of former Kwara State governor was born into the Ojora and Adele royal families of Lagos.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaXveVVFgPM/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...