Traffic Advisory: Lagos Marathon Holds This Saturday

TRAVEL ADVISORY: ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON

Feb 08, 2022

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon shall hold within the Lagos Metropolis on Saturday, 12th February, 2022, starting from 5.00am. The race shall be in two categories with different “Start Points” and distances to be covered.

MARATHON DEDICATED ROUTES

The first category of the Access Bank-Lagos City Marathon covers 42 km and shall commence from National Stadium Underbridge on Funsho Williams Avenue and shall go through Barracks >>> Ojuelegba on the main carriageway >>> Dorman Long Bridge >>> Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road >>>Obanikoro >>> Anthony to Gbagada >>> Third Mainland Bridge >>> Osborne Road >>> Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road >>> Falomo Roundabout >>> Bourdillon Road >>>Cable Bridge (Ikoyi – Lekki Link Bridge) >>> Admiralty Way >>>Lekki First Roundabout >>>Lekki Tollgate >>> Ozumba Mbadiwe Road >>>Akin Adesola Street >>> Bishop Oluwole Street and terminating at Eko Atlantic City.

The second category of the race covers 10 km, and starts from Durosimi Etti, Lekki Phase 1 and shall connect Lekki First Roundabout >>>Lekki Tollgate >>> Ozumba Mbadiwe Road >>>Akin Adesola Street>>> Bishop Oluwole and terminating at Eko Atlantic City ( Finish Point).

Hence, motorists and commuters plying these roads are hereby informed of the necessary closure of these routes in order to safeguard the runners and maintain the integrity of the marathon.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

Due to the road closure that is inevitable within the duration of the marathon, accessible alternative routes identified for road users include the following;

1) Motorists on Eko Bridge coming from Apongbon shall be diverted to Costain Roundabout to connect Ebute -Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries/ Abebe Village, Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, and link destination as appropriate.

2) From Alaka Estate, motorists shall be diverted to Iponri or Iponri Estate to link Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya or Babs Animasahun >>>connect destination.

3) Motorists from Masha inwards Stadium shall be diverted through Shitta Roundabout >>> Akerele Street for onward movement through Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya>>> connect destination.

4) Motorists from Apapa / Orile – Iganmu going towards Funsho Williams Avenue shall be diverted to Apapa Road or Nigerian Breweries/ Abebe Village >>> link Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Babs Animashaun or Adeniran Ogunsanya >>>connect destination.

5) On Ikorodu Road, vehicular movement is allowed from Anthony inwards Fadeyi to Eko Bridge inwards Lagos but no movement shall be allowed from Fadeyi inwards Anthony. Motorists should also note that the making use of Anthony Interchange inwards Gbagada to connect Lagos/ Toll Gate shall be barred. However, traffic coming from Gbagada can access Ikorodu Road through the Anthony Interchange or before it.

6) From Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, that is from Mile 2, motorists shall be diverted through BOC Gases / Armed Forces Resettlement Centre into the service lane to connect Agege Motor Road. Traffic shall also be diverted to Town Planning Way through the service lane after descending Oshodi Oke to connect destination as appropriate since traffic shall be closed shortly before Anthony Interchange.

7) From Old Tollgate to Alapere, Ogudu, motorists cannot access Third Mainland Bridge. They shall be diverted to Gbagada on Oworonshoki – Oshodi – Apapa Expressway to connect destination.

8 ) From Ajah, motorists coming towards Ozumba Mbadiwe Road shall be diverted to Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

9) Motorists coming from Lekki through the Cable Bridge (Ikoyi – Lekki Link Bridge) shall be diverted to Gerrard Road as Alexander and Bourdillion Roads are temporarily closed to traffic.

10) From Bonny Camp Roundabout to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, motorists shall be diverted to Kofo Abayomi Street through Old Mr Biggs.

NOTE: All adjoining streets and feeder roads leading to marathon dedicated route shall be temporarily closed to traffic to ensure a hitch free exercise and guarantee the safety and security of the athletes.

CONCLUSION

The organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon wish to request for the support, understanding and cooperation of the motoring public in adhering to the guidelines outlined above, and also wish to apologise for all inconveniences these closures and interruptions may cause their journeys. However, traffic control and security personnel have been detailed to handle critical junctions and intersections on all the alternatives routes so as to maintain law, order and sanity for the motorists.



https://eonsintelligence.com/details/news-108923456/travel-advisory-access-bank-lagos-city-marathon-1861385011

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...