The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq, has justified turbaning of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, as “Dan Amana Daura” (the trusted son of Daura), saying the chieftaincy title was based on merit.

Speaking on Saturday while performing the ceremony at the Royal palace in Daura, Katsina State, the traditional ruler noted that the title was in recognition of the minister’s contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

He listed parts of the development to include the Transportation University sited in Daura, the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway line that passed through Daura, among others.

He said, “Daura Emirate does not confer titles on people because of money. The Emirate considers the services rendered to humanity by whoever he wants to honour.

“The Kano – Daura – Katsina rail line which will terminate at Maradi ( The Niger Republic) and the Federal University of Transportation, Daura would bring us benefits in the education of our youths, create employment for our teeming youths and socio-economic development of our community and that of Nigeria.

“It is because of all these that we are honoring him with the title.”

He also commended the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for his leadership qualities, saying the president deserved the support and prayers of every Nigerian.

“My speech is not complete without showing gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari. I call on all Nigerians to continue their support and prayers for the President as he navigates our great country through numerous challenges.

“We pray for Allah’s guidance and protection for him as he pilots our country towards economic revitalisation, progress, and development,” the monarch added

https://punchng.com/transport-varsity-other-projects-earned-amaechi-chieftaincy-title-daura-emir/?amp

