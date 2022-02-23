Travel Aboard Or Stay In Nigeria To Invest More

Good day everyone, I am a biz owner,not doing bad in this country and I wanted Investing More in the country but am scared because of the insecurity in the country and the way they are killing people for rituals, that’s why am considering also leaving the country, Another advantage here is that there is alot of opportunities here, I want to put my energy in one of the two, consider the fact election is coming we don’t know who will be out next president and how is he going to tackle the insecurity we have in the country and going to revive the country, I need your Advice pls.

