Travelling To USA Or Enrolling At School Of Nursing?

I recently graduated from the university and i got admission in school of nursing here in Nigeria.

I have an uncle who is based in USA and he wants me to come over to USA and take care of his child for two yrs.After two yrs,he will sponsor me to any school of my choice n within the two yrs,i will be doing part time program.

I will be 25yrs this year.

Should i continue with my nursing school which will be resuming on April or accept the offer.I am in a dilemna.

Pls advice me.

Pls advice me.

