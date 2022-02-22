Troops Kill Several ISWAP/BHT Terrorists In Borno, Recover Arms (Photos)

In continuation of NA clearance operations & dominating the battlefield, troops of 402 SF Brigade yesterday 21 Feb 2022 neutralized several ISWAP/BHT terrorists at Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State. Troops recovered large cache of Weapons, Bombs, 1 Mowag APC, 1 TCV amongst others.

Similarly, troops 26 Task Force brigade conducted clearance operation & aggressive patrol to Fadagwe village and adjoining settlements in Borno State. The terrorists withdrew in disarray due to troops superior firepower. Several operational vehicles of the terrorists were recovered



https://www.facebook.com/354312648014400/posts/4570156789763277/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...