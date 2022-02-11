Troops Neutralize Scores Of Terrorists In Borno State (Photos)

BREAKING: Troops of 149 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Civilian JTF while on fighting patrol today 10 February 2022 neutralized scores of BHT/ISWAP terrorists in Dunga Lawanti village near Gubio in Borno State. Troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, two motorcycles amongst other items. Aggressive patrol is still ongoing within the general area.

