Troops of 27 TF Brigade in conjunction with Civilian JTF on Tuesday 1 Feb 2022 laid an ambush on BHT/ISWAP terrorists at the outskirts of Girboa village, Yobe State. During the encounter, some terrorists were neutralized while others fled in disarray, weapons were also recovered.
https://www.facebook.com/354312648014400/posts/4507338369378453/
Troops Neutralize Some Terrorists In Yobe State (Photos)
Troops of 27 TF Brigade in conjunction with Civilian JTF on Tuesday 1 Feb 2022 laid an ambush on BHT/ISWAP terrorists at the outskirts of Girboa village, Yobe State. During the encounter, some terrorists were neutralized while others fled in disarray, weapons were also recovered.