Troops Rescue 8 Kidnapped Victims In Benue (photos)

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, rescued no fewer than eight kidnapped victims from kidnappers in Benue state.

Salemgists gathered that the victims who hail from Agasha town in Guma local government area were kidnapped on their farms by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

The victims were rescued on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, a statement released by Nathaniel Ikyur, the Chief Press Secretary to governor Samuel Ortom says.

He added:

“As the fight against criminality intensifies in Benue State, troops from Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Saturday, February 19th, 2022 made a huge breakthrough when they rescued 8 persons from kidnappers den.

The rescued locals who hail from Agasha town in Guma local government area were kidnapped on their farms by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

They had spent over three days with their abductors before their rescue.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba (rtd) who briefed the Governor on the successful rescue operation explained that the gallantry of troops from Operation Whirl Stroke who made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor led to an exchange of gunfire with the perpetrators and over powered them.

He maintained that the superior fire power of the soldiers overwhelmed the kidnappers who fled in disarray, leaving behind the kidnapped victims.

Those rescued by the soldiers include Philip Akpage, 56yr-old, Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs Mnembe Terlumum, 30.

The victims have been reunited with their families.”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/20/benue-troops-rescue-8-kidnapped-victims/?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...