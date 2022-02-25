UBA Sets International Spending Limit To $20 Per Month

Gbege.

UBA international spending limit on naira card hits record low — $20 per month

United Bank of Africa (UBA) says it has lowered the international spending limit on its naira cards to $20 a month.

The financial institution disclosed this in an email sent to its customers on Thursday.

According to the bank, the naira card limit will only be available via web purchases, adding that the service will not be available on POS and ATMs.

Before now, customers could spend up to $100 per month on naira cards for international transactions.

The bank said the review will take effect from March 1 2022.



