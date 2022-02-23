UCL: Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United prediction — Champions League preview

Heading into a potentially season-defining UEFA Champions League first-leg tie against Manchester United, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will know that his side hasn’t been at its best of late.

Atletico have been the epitome of inconsistency in domestic competition, winning three and losing three of their last six games. This topsy-turvy run includes the Copa del Rey exit at Real Sociedad, a game Los Colchoneros lost 0-2, as well as a heavy drubbing at the hands of Barcelona who won, 4-2, at the Camp Nou.

Goals from Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, and Joao Felix at least gave Atletico a 3-0 home win against Osasuna this past weekend to send them into the upcoming UCL fixture with some confidence.

But, to beat Manchester United, Simeone will have to demand more from the likes of GK Jan Oblak and center backs Stefan Savic and Jose Gimenez who have all been error prone this season – something that the Atletico fanbase is not used to seeing from its defensive stalwarts.

Form-wise, Manchester United aren’t performing much better than their Spanish counterparts at present.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...