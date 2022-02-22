UCL: Chelsea Vs Lille 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

Champions League football is back as Chelsea welcome Ligue 1 champions Lille to Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a long wait for the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition with the Blues undergoing some difficult form but also lifting the Club World Cup since sealing qualification.

The important games now start stacking up with Chelsea looking to have a strong start against Lille in their opening leg before having to turn their thoughts to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

As so often this season, thoughts of who can maintain the workload and which players need a rest and when will be present at the forefront of Thomas Tuchel’s mind alongside the simple importance of winning.

