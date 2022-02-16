UCL: Inter Milan Vs Liverpool 0 – 2 – (Full Time)

For the first time in a decade, Inter Milan will be competing in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, and while hopes are high of progressing to the latter stages of the competition, they will have a difficult task in overcoming one of the tournament favourites Liverpool over two legs.

As mentioned earlier, Simone Inzaghi’s side finished second in Group D with 10 points from their six matches, five points behind group winners Real Madrid. The Nerazzurri won home and away against tournament debutants Sheriff Tiraspol and secured four points from their two encounters with Shakhtar Donetsk, but they were unable to claim any points or score against Los Blancos.

Inter head into Wednesday’s contest after failing to win their last two Serie A matches, losing 2-1 to city rivals AC Milan and drawing 1-1 with Napoli last weekend. These results have seen Inzaghi’s men knocked off their perch at the summit by Milan, but they do have a game in hand.

The Nerazzurri will be keen to bounce back with a positive result in midweek, though grinding out results against English clubs in Europe has proven challenging over the years.

Since the 2003-04 campaign, Inter have been eliminated from two of their previous three two-legged knockout ties against English opposition; all three of these have been in the last 16, suffering defeat against Liverpool in 2007-08 and Manchester United in 2008-09, before losing out to Chelsea in 2009-10.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...