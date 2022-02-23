Ukraine: Boris Johnson Says UK Will Send Lethal Weapons

Boris Johnson has revealed Britain will send lethal weapons to Ukraine as tensions escalate with Russia in today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: “I can announce to the House that in light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine.

“This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.”

Much of today’s PMQs was filled with questions about sanctions the government will impose on Russia and whether it will challenge Ofcom to remove Russia Today broadcasts, described by Keir Starmer as Putin “propaganda”.

It comes as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defended the UK’s “very serious package” of sanctions against Russia, saying the Government will ramp up punitive measures in the event of a “full-scale invasion” by Moscow.

A Ukrainian soldier has died and six others have been injured after heavy shelling by pro-Russia separatists in the self-declared People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ceasefire violations remain at a high level with separatist forces using heavy artillery, mortars and Grad rocket systems, Kyiv claims.

Putin says the Minsk Agreements set up to avoid war in the Donbas region of Ukraine “no longer exist”.

Ukraine is set to declare a state of emergency across the whole country, barring the so-called independent regions, initially lasting 30 days.

It has urged citizens living in Russia, estimated to be up to three million people, to leave immediately.

Kyiv has called up a first wave of reservists, aged 18 to 60, to join the regular armed forces.

