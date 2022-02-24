Ukraine Breaks Diplomatic Ties With Russia

We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine.

We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands.

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Ukraine’s President.

