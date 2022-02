Ukraine armed forces say 5 Russian aircraft and a helicopter shot down

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has claimed five Russian aircraft and a helicopter were shot down early Thursday, as Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

The Russian military has denied the claims, state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-23-22/h_27962509959744eadb2726026b5bde2a

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...