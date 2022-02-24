Ukraine: Explosions Near Major Cities Including Capital, Kyiv (videos)

Explosions near major cities including capital Kyiv
Russian troops in southern port cities
The latest as Vladimir Putin orders the invasion of Ukraine, with explosions heard in the country’s capital Kyiv; The UN Security Council’s pleas for peace fall on deaf ears as Mr Putin threatens other countries with “consequences they have never seen” should they interfere.
