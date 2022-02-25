Ukraine Left Alone To Fight Russia, 137 Dead – Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said 137 Ukrainians have been killed after his country came under a large-scale attack from Russian forces.

“Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilian,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, adding that another 316 people had been wounded.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was “left alone” to fight Russia, adding Russian “sabotage groups” were in capital Kiev.

“We have been left alone to defend our state,” he said in a video address. “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone.”

A sombre-looking Zelensky added: “The enemy’s sabotage groups have entered Kiev” and urged residents to be vigilant and observe curfew rules.



https://www.trtworld.com/europe/live-blog-zelenskyy-says-ukraine-left-alone-to-fight-russia-137-dead-55062

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...