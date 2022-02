I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.

President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The UK and our allies will respond decisively.

https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1496709938973917186?t=2LfTL8RuR8G3vEOJZRotsw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...