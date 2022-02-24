Ukraine Vs Russia: Be Responsible For Your Safety – FG Tells Citizens

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their security and safety in the country.

A statement issued by Nigerian Embassy, in Kiev, urged Nigerian students seeking temporary relocation to seek proper clearance and guarantee form before relocating.

Recall that Russian troops launched a wide-range attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions.

Reacting, the Embassy explained that any Nigerian who considers the crisis as emotionally disturbing, should temporarily relocate to anywhere they consider safe by “private arrangement.”

The Embassy advised all Nigerians to ensure that they validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“The attention of the Embassy has been drawn to the declaration of state of emergency and Martial law on the entire territory of Ukraine except the Donestsk and Luhansk regions by the government of Ukraine, effective from midnight of February 23, 2022, for a period of 30 days, as well as the latest development on the Ukraine-Russia crises.

“In view of the development, the embassy urges Nigerian Nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their security and safety.

“The embassy wishes to add that should any Nigerian National consider the situation as emotionally disturbing, such National may temporarily relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangement. They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“Students seeking temporary relocation are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee form from their respective institutions during this period.

“For those who are still considering it appropriate to remain in the country, be rest assured that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/24/ukraine-vs-russia-be-responsible-for-your-safety-security-nigerian-govt-tells-citizens/

