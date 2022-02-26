Ukrainian Couple Join Fight To Defend Their Country Hours After Their Wedding

In all the traumatizing scenarios lately, sometimes there are things to melt our hearts.

I find this two Ukrainian lovebirds interesting, they were supposed to get married by May but the future seemed blurry and right away they got married, God protect them, God heal our own land too.

Ukrainian citizens Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin got married just hours after Russia launched its invasion of their country. They spent their first day as a married couple collecting their rifles and getting ready to defend Ukraine.

It was supposed to be a May wedding, but the couple were no longer sure of what their future holds.

Arieva and Fursin have both signed up with the Territorial Defense Forces, a branch of Ukraine’s armed forces that is comprised mostly of volunteers. Once armed, the couple headed to the office of their political party, the European Solidarity.

“Right now, we are here and we are doing everything we can. So there is a lot of work to do, but still, I hope everything will be OK,” Arieva said, adding that some civilians who are not part of the defense force were also given rifles.

https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-25-22/h_75e9d2f5d1275b84ffaa349efe40ceb6

