Ukrainian Delegation Arrive Gomel, Belarus For Peace Talks With Russia

Ukrainian delegation has arrived for talks with Russia at Ukraine-Belarus border, office of the president said. It consists of defence minister Reznikov, deputy foreign minister Tochytskyi, presidential advisor Podoliak, MPs Arakhamia and Umerov, TCG representative Kostin



The Russian delegation, headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin and former culture minister, arrived in Gomel, eastern Belarus, on Saturday. Ukrainian officials initially refused to send a delegation to Belarus, arguing that it was inappropriate to hold talks in the country since Russian troops were using its territory to stage attacks. Minsk denied that its forces were participating in the Russian operation.



Ukraine demanded an immediate ceasefire and Russian troop withdrawal on Monday, as a delegation arrived for talks with Russia at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border even though there are low expectations.

