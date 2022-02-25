Ukrainian Government Bans Men From Leaving The Country

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports that due to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the departure of a certain category of citizens from Ukraine is temporarily restricted.

In particular, male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

Such a rule will apply for the period of martial law.

We ask citizens to take this information into account.



https://mvs.gov.ua/uk/news/shhodo-obmezen-v-peretini-kordonu-na-viyizd-z-ukrayini-okremoyu-kategorijeyu-gromadyan

