Ukrainian, Polish Police Threaten To Shoot Unarmed African Students (Videos)

As revealed by @Nzekiev

They actually wanted to crush us with their bus, and even pointed guns at us while we were shouting “we are students, allow us to cross” because we didn’t allow them to cross their people first before us. We forced our way in, and they gave up. I have these on video record.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcpjX4RV5z4

https://twitter.com/nzekiev/status/1497804379994218497?s=19

Watch how they are threatening to shoot us!

We are currently at the Ukraine -Poland border.

Their Police and Army refused to let Africans cross they only allow Ukrainian.

Some have slept here for 2 days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giuPDSt33Iw

https://twitter.com/nzekiev/status/1497805019311218689?s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...