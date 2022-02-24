Ukrainian President Urges Citizens To Fight, Offers Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged citizens to defend the country from Russian forces and said weapons would be issued to everyone who comes forward.

Mr Zelensky told the nation “we are defending our country, we fight for our country and we protect our country” after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appeal to Russian citizens to explain his views on Russian aggression towards his country, saying he does not want a war but that his country will defend itself against hostilities.

“We have no need for another Cold War, or a bloody war, or a hybrid war,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted online Thursday morning local time, hours before Russia’s eventual invasion of his country.

“Today I initiated a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The result was silence. Although it’s the Donbas where there should be silence,” he added.

Zelenskyy said his administration’s goal is peace with Russia.

“They say that Ukraine may pose a threat to Russia. This wasn’t a case in the past, nor is it now, and won’t be in the future. Our main goal is to maintain peace in Ukraine and keep Ukrainian citizens safe,” Zelenskyy said.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russian-war-zelensky-putin-b2022206.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...