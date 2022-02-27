Ukrainian Troops Destroy Russian Convoy Of Tanks (Photos)

ALL OUT WAR Hero Ukrainian Troops Destroy Russian Convoy Of Tanks Killing Top Chechen General As Failed Siege Leaves Putin ‘raging’

UKRAINIAN troops have destroyed a convoy of Russian special forces made up of Chechen fighters

A general leading the troops was killed in the battle, outside Kyiv, as the slow pace of the invasion has left Vladimir Putin furious.

Shells rained down across the country following the invasion in the early hours of Thursday – as the battle for the capital, Kyiv, stretched into a fourth day.

The city awoke to more air raid sirens after missile attacks that turned the sky orange during what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said was a “brutal” night.

In a major setback for Russian forces, the Chechen special forces column, including 56 tanks, was obliterated near Hostomel, north-east of the city, the Kyiv Independent reports.

The Russian province of Chechnya is led by the brutal Ramzan Kadyrov, 45, a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

The dead included General Magomed Tushaev, commander of the 141st Motorised Regiment of the Chechen National Guard, according to Ukraine’s Interfax Agency.

The Chechen soldiers are known as “hunters” and each of them was reportedly given a pack of cards with senior Ukrainian officials that Moscow wants dead.

The special forces were pictured training in a Ukrainian forest as they took part in Islamic prayer rituals ahead of their deployment to the frontline.

As his forces encounter stiff resistance from Ukrainians defending their homeland, the Kremlin strongman must be “furious” about the lack of progress, a former Nato defence chief has said.



Source:

