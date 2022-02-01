UN, ECOWAS Condemn Attempted Coup In Guinea Bissau

ECOWAS is following with great concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea Bissau on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, involving military fire around the Presidential Palace.

ECOWAS condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the safety of President Umaro Sissoco EMBALO and members of his Government.

ECOWAS asks the military to return to their barracks and maintain a republican posture.



The United Nations has also expressed concern over the incident in Bissau.

The @UN Secretary-General, @antonioguterres, is deeply concerned with the news of heavy fighting in the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Mr. Guterres asks for an immediate end to the fighting and for full respect of the country’s democratic institutions.



