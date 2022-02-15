“Update On My Issue With My Boss”

https://www.nairaland.com/6983980/gave-boss-shocker-life

Sequel to my previous post about my boss and I.

It was a dramatic day for me yesterday. While everyone was enjoying Valentine’s day celebration, I was summoned to a panel to explain my reasons for having to yell at my superior at work and not reporting to HR just like everyone has been suggesting on the comment section.

So I honoured the panel while a member of the board of directors was invited to hear from both parties.

My boss was emphasizing on the fact that I don’t do the duties assigned to me, which is a BIG FAT LIE. Basically, he didn’t have any cogent reason for his negative actions towards me. It was just pure hatred. I was then asked to talk, then I told the panel that since I was posted to his department, I’ve been getting negative vibes from him for no reason. I endured the whole hatred for 2 years and 3months under him without any retaliation.

Luckily, the MD had been briefed about the whole thing.

Now, i need you all to understand that I have a personal relationship with the MD.

So while the panel was ongoing, the MD called on zoom and interfered in the meeting. After hearing from both of us, he gladly ordered that my now EX BOSS be transferred to our portharcourt branch while someone else takes over with immediate effect.

Before I decided to yell at him, I had already made up my mind for whatever the outcome would be cos I had been pushed to the wall. Then the promotion even worsened the whole issue to the point that he couldn’t hold the hatred other than to show it to me.

During pep talk this morning, y’all needed to see the look on his face. It was obvious he wanted me out, but to God be the glory, reverse is the case.

The MD later called me personally to admonish me about taking laws into my hands. I apologized and the whole thing ended.

I’m sorry for the long talk, but that’s how it all played out.

Thank you all for your comments and suggestions. God bless us all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...