Update On Second Niger Bridge (Muhammadu Buhari Bridge) (Video, Pictures)

The Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi took to his twitter handle to share an update on the Muhammadu Buhari Bridge (MBB). He stated that the bridge is near completion and will be commissioned by President Buhari before the end of his tenure as C-in-C (Completer-in-Chief)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0uyV43zx2w[/url]

He shared this

The Muhammadu Buhari Bridge (MBB), nearing completion. (Some of you might also know it as Second Niger Bridge).

It will be completed and commissioned before PMB completes his tenure as C-in-C (Completer-in-Chief).

Main construction work started September 2018.

https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/1498243354441699335?t=RFn39NoxDKhwg8a-KYFj3w&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...