US Consulate Introduces Drone Soccer Competition In Lagos

U.S. CONSULATE INTRODUCES DRONE SOCCER COMPETITION IN LAGOS

The United States consulate said it has launched a drone soccer competition in Lagos to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, among Nigerian students.

The US Consulate General in collaboration with the Global Air Drone Academy and the Lagos State Ministry of Education on Saturday hosted Africa’s first drone soccer competition in Lagos., according to a statement by Temitayo Famutimi, an Information Specialist at the consulate.

The statement was titled, ‘U.S. Consulate Promotes STEM Education, Introduces Drone Soccer Competition in Lagos’.

The statement partly read, “Eight girl-led teams selected from 71 student teams from public high schools across Agege, Alimosho and Ifako Ijaiye communities of Lagos Education District 1 participated in the keenly contested competition.

“The Pace Setters Team from Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School emerged as the winner of the tournament. Alisgrams Team from Alimosho Senior Grammar School and Alpha Team from Abesan Senior High School took second and third place positions respectively. The three best performing teams won a prize of a $1,500 STEM lab each for their respective schools.”

Delivering remarks at the grand finale of the tournament, US Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, highlighted the importance of STEM education to Nigeria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness.

He explained that the tournament was designed to provide the students with quality technological learning opportunities and stimulate their interest in math and science, as well as careers in the STEM fields.

The drone soccer competition was a follow-up initiative to a series of drone technology and STEM training for 500 students as well as a capacity building workshop for 50 teachers on effective approaches to teaching STEM subjects which were held in 2021 in Lagos Education District 1.

Drone Soccer is the world’s newest e-sport played with flying quadcopters in protective plastic exoskeletons designed for full-contact gameplay. Drone Soccer is the only educational robotics competition that is also an international sport, sanctioned by the World Air Sports Federation (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale) in 2018.

https://punchng.com/us-consulate-introduces-drone-soccer-competition-in-lagos/

