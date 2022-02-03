US Kills ISIS Leader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi

Statement by President Joe Biden

FEBRUARY 03, 2022

STATEMENTS AND RELEASES

Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place. Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops.



