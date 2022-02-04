Using Youths As Political Thugs Destroys Future Leaders – Abdulsalami Abubakar

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former military Head of State, has lamenting the unending state of war in the country.

Abdulsalami made this statement on Wednesday, February 2; at the 30th convocation of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to Abdulsalami, this ‘war without morality’ has spread across all corners of the country where people slaughter themselves at any slightest provocations.

“We are facing a hard time, security-wise. The war front is everywhere. This is a war without any morality, where the old and the young are slaughtered without any cause,” Abdulsalami said.

Abdulsalami also pointed out that the country’s security forces are overstretched. He called on all Nigerians to join hands in making sure that information is provided to them where possible.

Speaking further, Abdulsalami said, “As we go into politics, caution Nigerians and politicians. Please, wisely play the game. Avoid using our children and grandchildren for propaganda and …trying to make them do what we know is wrong.

“And for the youths, please, avoid being used as thugs and purveyors of disharmony and violence in the country.”

Abdulsa­lami also cautioned politicians against acts capable of building undue tension and destroying the country and her citizenry.

He remind­ed them that the deployment of youths, who are the future leaders to serve as their politi­cal thugs, amounts to destroy­ing the future leaders hence should not be allowed.

“As we move towards 2023, I ap­peal to politicians across all three tiers of government to desist from using our children; our grandchildren and our youths as tools for self-destruction, Abdulsalami stated.



