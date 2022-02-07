Valentine: I Feel Pity For My Boyfriend’s Wife – Bobrisky (Pix)

Popular lifestyle influencer, Bobrisky Okuneye, expresses pity for the wife of his boyfriend as he pens plan for their Valentine’s Day hangout.

The crossdresser took to his Snapchat page where he revealed that his boyfriend insisted on spending February 14th with him despite persistence on letting him have the day with his wife.

Bobrisky further noted that his boyfriend who has been married for 20 years emphasized on spending more time with him that with his wife.

“I love my boyfriend so much. I can’t live without him.

I told my boyfriend to spend VAL with his wife he said no. That we are traveling to spend Val together outside Lagos.

He said he love me so much. I feel pity for his wife thou I won’t lie.

He said he has spent over 20yrs with his wife already that I need the attention more…. baby I love you,” he wrote.

