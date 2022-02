Valentine: Ladies, Before You Follow Him Out This Night, See This

Dear ladies, I need not to tell you the kind of men we have and the security situation in the country. Currently, rituals has become a norm.

Here are few tips to help you survive the evening.

1. DON’T GO OUT WITH HIM IF YOU MET HIM ONLINE AND THIS WOULD BE YOUR FIRST TIME OF SEEING HIM IN PERSON

2. IF YOU MUST HANGOUT TONIGHT, HAVE A PACK OF CONDOM.

3. BEFORE YOU GO OUT WITH HIM, SEND HIS PICTURES, HOUSE ADDRESS AND HIS PHONE NUMBER TO YOUR RELATIVE.

4. LET HIM BE AWARE THAT YOUR PEOPLE KNOW YOU ARE HANGING OUT WITH HIM.

5. SCREENSHOT YOUR LAST CHATS AND RECORD YOUR LAST CONVERSATION WITH HIM AND SEND IT TO A CLOSE FRIEND.

6. PICK THE VENUE OF MEETING.

7. BEFORE YOU STEP OUT, SPELL OUT YOUR EXPECTATIONS TO HIM. IF YOU KNOW WANT SEX, TELL HIM BEFORE HAND.

8. STAY IN AN OPEN PLACE AND LET THERE BE PEOPLE IN THE ENVIROMENT.

9. IF BY WHATEVER MEANS YOU FIND YOURSELF IN A HOTEL ROOM WITH HIM, RECORD EVERY MOMENT (you will need it in case).

10. OPERATE ON “NO CONDOM NO SEX” REGARDLESS WHO HE IS TO YOU.

Happy Val. Enjoy the evening

Sign: Sarah Theophilus

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...