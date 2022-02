Following a long struggle with illness, veteran Nollywood actor and poet, Lari Williams, has died at the age of 81.

He died on Sunday, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state, Nigeria.

This was revealed in a statement by his family, made available to the media.

Williams was known for his interesting roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/poet-actor-lari-williams-dies-at-81/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...